NBU First Deputy Head Rozhkova And Deputy Head Solohub Reprimanded For Violating Communication Strategy – NBU Head Shevchenko

The National Bank of Ukraine’s head Kyrylo Shevchenko has explained that the bank’s first deputy head Kateryna Rozhkova and deputy head Dmytro Solohub were reprimanded for violating the bank's communication strategy.

Shevchenko was speaking in an interview with the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia newspaper, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As you know, the communication strategy is the basis for the National Bank's interaction with the society, businesses, and international partners. This strategy was approved even before I started working at the central bank. Despite this, it is mandatory for all employees without exception. It does not matter what position you hold and how long have you been working at the NBU. The communication strategy is the same for everyone," he said.

According to him, one of the principles of this strategy is the "One Voice policy," according to which a team of like-minded people at the National Bank should adhere to a single position and avoid communication disagreements.

"Expression of contrasting views by different members of the same team can harm our mutual understanding with our international partners. This is especially true against the backdrop of the active dialogue that we are currently conducting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The NBU Council made the decision because individual members of our team violated the communication policy," Shevchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU Council) reprimanded Rozhkova and Solohub on October 2 for violating the National Bank of Ukraine’s executive directives.

