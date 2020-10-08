UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) has decided to ban the use of respirators with an exhalation valve by passengers from October 12.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, UIA decided to update safety measures for flights in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The use of respirators with an exhalation valve is prohibited, since biological material is unidirectionally released through the exhalation valve on the respirator, which may contain a causative agent of an infectious disease," the statement reads.

Also, wearing masks will be compulsory for all passengers over 6 years old.

Protective masks may not be worn provided that the passenger has breathing difficulties unrelated to COVID-19, or if the passenger is prohibited from wearing a mask for health reasons.

In this case, when checking in or boarding an aircraft, the passenger will be required to provide an appropriate confirming certificate from a doctor, as well as a negative PCR test for COVID-19, received no earlier than 48 hours before the scheduled flight departure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA expects USD 60 million in losses by the end of 2020.

As of the end of May, the company had to cut 900 employees due to a significant decrease in the volume of activities.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources