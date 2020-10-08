subscribe to newsletter
08 October 2020, Thursday, 18:04
Politics
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll

Даша Зубкова
elections, Ukraine, local elections, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Fifty-five percent of Ukrainians plan to participate in the local elections scheduled for October 25 even if the situation involving the Covid-19 coronavirus worsens.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Asked if they planned to participate in the October 25 local elections if the coronavirus situation in their population center deteriorated, 46% of the respondents in the poll confirmed they would participate in the elections, 9% said they might go to polling stations, 21% said they were unlikely to would participate, 24% said they were undecided.

Asked whether they would participate in the October 25 local elections regardless of the coronavirus situation, 58% of the respondents said they would definitely participate, 8% said they might participate, 13% said they were unlikely to participate, and 21% said they were undecided.

In addition, 81% of the respondents in the poll said they made their own decisions on whom to vote for in the local elections and 15% said they often consulted with relatives and friends.

The Rating sociological group polled 5,000 adults in government-controlled territory via telephone interviews from October 4 to 7.

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 1.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections will be held in Ukraine on October 25.

55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll
