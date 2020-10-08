Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 422 To 25,896 On October 7, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 453 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 422 To 25,896 On October 7, Number Of Deaths Up 11 To 45

On October 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 422 over October 6 to 25,896, and the number of deaths rose by 11 to 453.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 223 women aged 18-81; 11 girls aged from 3-16; 169 men aged 18-81; and 19 boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 23 medical workers.

On October 7, a total of 36 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 222 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 9,116.

The largest number of cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 107, Obolonskyi district – 52, Dniprovskyi district 51.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 383 over October 5 to 25,474, and the number of deaths rose by six to 442.

On October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 244,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,690 lethal cases; besides, 108,233 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,397 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,263 people recovered, 93 people died.

Therefore, on October 7, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,397 vs 2,263).

As at the morning of October 8, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 131,811, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,896), Lviv region (22,712), and Kharkiv region (21,923).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources