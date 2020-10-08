subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 13.6% To 5,397 On October 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 20.8% To 93
08 October 2020
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 13.6% To 5,397 On October 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 20.8% To 93

Даша Зубкова
On October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 244,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,690 lethal cases; besides, 108,233 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,397 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,263 people recovered, 93 people died.

Therefore, on October 7, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,397 vs 2,263).

As at the morning of October 8, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 131,811, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,896), Lviv region (22,712), and Kharkiv region (21,923).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 15,757 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 15,704; Ternopil region– 14,979 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,693, Rivne region – 13,798, Zakarpattia region – 10,473, Volyn region – 9,199, Dnipropetrovsk region– 7,994, Khmelnytskyi region – 7,732, Zhytomyr region– 7,457, and Vinnytsia region – 7,197 cases.

A total of 6,197 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 5,153 cases – in Cherkasy region, 5,118 cases - in Donetsk region, 5,066 cases - in Chernihiv region, 5,007 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 4,154 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 3,685 cases – in Poltava region, 1,636 cases – in Kherson region, 1,480 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,234 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

On October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

