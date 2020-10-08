subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine
08 October 2020, Thursday, 13:41 49
Politics 2020-10-08T20:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine

Даша Зубкова
President, official visit, United Kingdom, UK, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Olena Zelenska, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Presidential Office has removed from the official website of the head of state information about the invitation by Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Prince William and Kate Middleton to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the information on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 7, at 06:05 p.m., news was published on it following a meeting of Zelenskyy with members of the British royal family.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to pay a visit to Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the statement, during the audience, Prince William noted the importance of the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, and Zelenskyy - the warm welcome of the Ukrainian delegation.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of maintaining interpersonal contacts and noted that Ukraine and the United Kingdom share a vision on many issues.

The press release said that during the meeting, the parties discussed a number of issues on the international agenda, in particular environmental initiatives, as well as bilateral cooperation on medical rehabilitation of military personnel, gender and social equality, and countering domestic violence.

It was also reported that the interlocutors discussed the need for close coordination of the countries of the world to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and ensure equal access of states to a vaccine if it is developed.

At the same time, on the evening of October 7, the news was removed from the President's official website.

As of the morning of October 8, it is again available on the website during the time it was first published, but its text has been significantly changed.

Only the first two sentences remained intact in the release that, as part of an official visit to the United Kingdom, Zelenskyy, along with his wife Olena, met with the Royal Highnesses and this was the first audience of the President of Ukraine with members of the British royal family.

All subsequent information was removed from the message and replaced with the phrase that the audience took place at the Buckingham Palace, and Zelenskyy thanked for the warm welcome and spoke about the importance of relations between our peoples.

According to British media reports, William and Kate received the Presidential couple in the throne room of Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, and this was the first audience of a world leader since the beginning of the quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on October 8 in London, after which a bilateral agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership will be signed in connection with Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

Больше новостей о: President official visit United Kingdom UK Volodymyr Zelenskyy Olena Zelenska Prince William Kate Middleton Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From Oc...
Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To...
Zelenskyy's Son Has Had Coronavirus
Law Enforcers Put Electronic Bracelet On Ex-MP Myk...
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll
News
Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service 18:11
NBU First Deputy Head Rozhkova And Deputy Head Solohub Reprimanded For Violating Communication Strategy – NBU Head Shevchenko 18:09
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12 18:07
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll 18:04
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership 18:00
more news
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
Health Ministry To Include Bioven Medicine In Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:29
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
more news
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok