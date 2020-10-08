subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fight Covid-19 – Razumkov
08 October 2020, Thursday, 13:36 21
Politics 2020-10-08T20:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fight Covid-19 – Razumkov

Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fight Covid-19 – Razumkov

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, draft state budget, Dmytro Razumkov, Coronavirus, COVID-19, state budget 2021, draft state budget 2021

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said that the draft state budget for 2021 does not envision any funds for a standalone Anti-Covid-19 Fund.

Razumkov said this on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 TV show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that similar fund was established in spring 2020 as there were no funds envisioned to fight Covid-19 in the state budget for 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Razumkov celebrated his 37th birthday.

On October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 244,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,690 lethal cases; besides, 108,233 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,397 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,263 people recovered, 93 people died.

Therefore, on October 7, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,397 vs 2,263).

As at the morning of October 8, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 131,811, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,896), Lviv region (22,712), and Kharkiv region (21,923).

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada draft state budget Dmytro Razumkov Coronavirus COVID-19 state budget 2021 draft state budget 2021

Razumkov Considers Avakov Effective Minister And D...
Rada Regulates E-Trade Of Medicines
2021 Draft State Budget Provides UAH 18 Billion Fo...
Cabinet Suggests Rada Set Living Wage At UAH 2,189...
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll
News
Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service 18:11
NBU First Deputy Head Rozhkova And Deputy Head Solohub Reprimanded For Violating Communication Strategy – NBU Head Shevchenko 18:09
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12 18:07
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll 18:04
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership 18:00
more news
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
Health Ministry To Include Bioven Medicine In Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:29
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
more news
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok