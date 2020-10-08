Draft State Budget For 2021 Contains No Fund To Fight Covid-19 – Razumkov

Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, said that the draft state budget for 2021 does not envision any funds for a standalone Anti-Covid-19 Fund.

Razumkov said this on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 TV show, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that similar fund was established in spring 2020 as there were no funds envisioned to fight Covid-19 in the state budget for 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 8, Razumkov celebrated his 37th birthday.

On October 7, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 5,397 over October 6 to 244,734, and the number of deaths rose by 93 over October 6 to 4,690; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases increased 20.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 8, there were 244,734 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,690 lethal cases; besides, 108,233 people had recovered.

During the day, 5,397 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,263 people recovered, 93 people died.

Therefore, on October 7, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (5,397 vs 2,263).

As at the morning of October 8, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 131,811, up 2.4% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,896), Lviv region (22,712), and Kharkiv region (21,923).

