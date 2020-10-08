Cyprian Luregio Limited To Indirectly Acquire Over 50% Of Prominvestbank

The Luregio Limited company (Cyprus) intends to indirectly acquire more than 50% of Prominvestbank.

This is evidenced by the materials of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 8, the AMCU intends to consider granting permission to Luregio Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) to acquire a share in the authorized capital of Fortify Financial Company LLC (Kyiv), which ensures that 50% of the votes in the supreme governing body of the company are exceeded.

It is also planned to consider the issue of granting permission to Luregio Limited to indirectly acquire shares of the Prominvestbank public joint-stock company through the Financial Company Fortify LLC, which ensures that 50% of the votes in the supreme management body of the company are exceeded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AMCU, by its decision of December 13, 2019, allowed the Cypriot company T.A.S. Overseas Investments Limited, of which Serhii Tihipko is the main shareholder, to acquire shares of Luregio Limited, which ensured an excess of 50% of the votes in the company's supreme management body.

The Financial Company Fortify LLC was registered in June 2019, its ultimate beneficiaries with shares of 50% are Larysa Ivanivna Ribenkova and the Financial Company Finevrovektor LLC (Kyiv).

