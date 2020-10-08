subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Cyprian Luregio Limited To Indirectly Acquire Over 50% Of Prominvestbank
08 October 2020, Thursday, 13:34 22
Economy 2020-10-08T13:35:34+03:00
Ukrainian news
Cyprian Luregio Limited To Indirectly Acquire Over 50% Of Prominvestbank

Cyprian Luregio Limited To Indirectly Acquire Over 50% Of Prominvestbank

Даша Зубкова
Cyprus, amcu, Serhii Tihipko, Prominvestbank, Luregio Limited

The Luregio Limited company (Cyprus) intends to indirectly acquire more than 50% of Prominvestbank.

This is evidenced by the materials of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 8, the AMCU intends to consider granting permission to Luregio Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) to acquire a share in the authorized capital of Fortify Financial Company LLC (Kyiv), which ensures that 50% of the votes in the supreme governing body of the company are exceeded.

It is also planned to consider the issue of granting permission to Luregio Limited to indirectly acquire shares of the Prominvestbank public joint-stock company through the Financial Company Fortify LLC, which ensures that 50% of the votes in the supreme management body of the company are exceeded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the AMCU, by its decision of December 13, 2019, allowed the Cypriot company T.A.S. Overseas Investments Limited, of which Serhii Tihipko is the main shareholder, to acquire shares of Luregio Limited, which ensured an excess of 50% of the votes in the company's supreme management body.

The Financial Company Fortify LLC was registered in June 2019, its ultimate beneficiaries with shares of 50% are Larysa Ivanivna Ribenkova and the Financial Company Finevrovektor LLC (Kyiv).

Больше новостей о: Cyprus amcu Serhii Tihipko Prominvestbank Luregio Limited

Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll
News
Ukraine Cuts Export Of Products By 5.6% To USD 35.1 Billion For 9M - Customs Service 18:11
NBU First Deputy Head Rozhkova And Deputy Head Solohub Reprimanded For Violating Communication Strategy – NBU Head Shevchenko 18:09
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12 18:07
55% Of Ukrainians To Participate In October 25 Local Elections Even If Coronavirus Situation Deteriorates – Poll 18:04
Ukraine And Britain Sign Agreement On Free Trade, Political Cooperation, And Strategic Partnership 18:00
more news
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
more news
Zelenskyy's Website Removes His Invitation To British Prince William To Visit Ukraine 13:41
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
Health Ministry To Include Bioven Medicine In Protocol For Treatment Of Coronavirus 13:29
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September 13:32
more news
UIA Decides To Ban Use Of Respirators With Exhalation Valve By Passengers From October 12
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok