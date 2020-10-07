Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 192 To 10,291, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 209 On October 6

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 192 To 10,291, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 209 On October

On October 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 192 over October 5 to 10,291, and the number of deaths increased by seven to 202.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the information provided by the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center, as at October 7, 10 a.m., a total of 10,291 Covid-19 cases were officially confirmed.

In particular, Covid-19 was detected in 854 children and 1,112 medical workers.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,339 patients stayed at hospitals and 8,952 people underwent self-isolation.6 people were hospitalized and the rest were placed in self-isolation.

A total of 6,075 coronavirus-infected people including 505 children have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

On October 6, a total of 65 people including two children were discharged from hospitals.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 209 coronavirus-infected people have died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 182 over October 4 to 10,099, and the number of deaths increased by one to 202.

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 239,337 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,597 lethal cases; besides, 105,970 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,753 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,569 people recovered, 77 people died.

Therefore, on October 6, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,753 vs 2,569).

As at the morning of October 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 128,770, up 1.7% over October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,474), Lviv region (22,136), and Kharkiv region (21,696).

