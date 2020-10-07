subscribe to newsletter
  UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict
07 October 2020, Wednesday
World 2020-10-07T21:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict

Даша Зубкова
flight, Ukraine International Airlines, UIA, Armenia, Yerevan, Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) canceled all flights to Yerevan (Armenia) until October 31 due to the aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine International Airlines decided to cancel flights to Yerevan until October 31, 2020. The corresponding step is due to the high degree of risks to flight safety in the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict," the statement reads.

It is noted that this decision is synchronized with the position of the State Aviation Service about the existence of a high level of risks for an indefinite period.

UIA will closely follow the development of events and will decide on the implementation of further flights to Yerevan at the end of October.

UIA expects to resume flights to Armenia after the situation stabilizes.

The representatives of the airline will provide the necessary communication with passengers who have already purchased tickets for flights to Yerevan, and will provide them with all the necessary support that this situation provides.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict
