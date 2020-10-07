WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation

WizzAir (Hungary) intends to resume flights from three cities, and Ryanair (Ireland) - from four cities to Lviv during the winter navigation period.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Danylo Halytskyi Lviv International Airport.

According to it, from October 3, Wizzair resumed flights to Bratislava, from October 20, flights to Tallinn are planned, and from November 4 - to Vilnius.

From October 10, Ryanair intends to resume flights to Poznan, from October 27 - to Krakow, and from October 25 - to Memmingen and Warsaw.

Besides, SkyUp has scheduled flights from Lviv to Dubai on December 24, to Prague on November 1, Tel Aviv on November 5, to Paris on November 3, and Naples on November 2.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lviv airport resumed flight services from June 19.

