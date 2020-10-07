Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, states that the treatment of one person infected with Covid-19 and being in grave state costs from UAH 45,000.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister noted that the amount includes medical workers’ salaries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry intends to introduce Bioven medication into the Covid-19 treatment protocol.

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 239,337 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,597 lethal cases; besides, 105,970 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,753 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,569 people recovered, 77 people died.

Therefore, on October 6, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,753 vs 2,569).

As at the morning of October 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 128,770, up 1.7% over October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,474), Lviv region (22,136), and Kharkiv region (21,696).

