Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 383 To 25,484 On October 6, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 442 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 383 To 25,484 On October 6, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 442

On October 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 383 over October 5 to 25,474, and the number of deaths rose by six to 442.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 212 women aged 18-94; 14 girls aged from 3 months to 16 years; 144 men aged 19-87; and 13 boys aged 2-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 15 medical workers.

On October 6, a total of 72 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 349 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 8,894.

The largest number of cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 71, Obolonskyi district – 50, Shevchenkivskyi district – 49.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 355 over October 4 to 25,091, and the number of deaths rose by six to 436.

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 239,337 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,597 lethal cases; besides, 105,970 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,753 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,569 people recovered, 77 people died.

Therefore, on October 6, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,753 vs 2,569).

As at the morning of October 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 128,770, up 1.7% over October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,474), Lviv region (22,136), and Kharkiv region (21,696).

