Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 9.3% To 4,753 On October 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.4% To 77

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 239,337 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,597 lethal cases; besides, 105,970 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,753 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,569 people recovered, 77 people died.

Therefore, on October 6, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,753 vs 2,569).

As at the morning of October 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 128,770, up 1.7% over October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,474), Lviv region (22,136), and Kharkiv region (21,696).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 15,589 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 15,337; Ternopil region– 14,737 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,562, Rivne region – 13,532, Zakarpattia region – 10,373, Kyiv region – 10,291, Volyn region – 9,037, Dnipropetrovsk region– 7,688, Khmelnytskyi region – 7,473, Zhytomyr region– 7,221, and Vinnytsia region – 7,074 cases.

A total of 5,885 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,917 cases – in Cherkasy region, 4,907 cases - in Chernihiv region, 4,862 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 4,824 cases – in Donetsk region, 4,025 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 3,497 cases – in Poltava region, 1,591 cases – in Kherson region, 1,394 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,215 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

On October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

