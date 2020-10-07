subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 9.3% To 4,753 On October 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.4% To 77
07 October 2020, Wednesday, 13:37 18
Events 2020-10-07T22:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 9.3% To 4,753 On October 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.4% To 77

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 9.3% To 4,753 On October 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 14.4% To 77

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic

On October 6, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,753 over October 5 to 239,337, and the number of deaths rose by 77 over October 5 to 4,597; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 9.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased 14.4%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 239,337 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,597 lethal cases; besides, 105,970 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,753 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,569 people recovered, 77 people died.

Therefore, on October 6, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,753 vs 2,569).

As at the morning of October 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 128,770, up 1.7% over October 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,474), Lviv region (22,136), and Kharkiv region (21,696).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 15,589 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 15,337; Ternopil region– 14,737 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,562, Rivne region – 13,532, Zakarpattia region – 10,373, Kyiv region – 10,291, Volyn region – 9,037, Dnipropetrovsk region– 7,688, Khmelnytskyi region – 7,473, Zhytomyr region– 7,221, and Vinnytsia region – 7,074 cases.

A total of 5,885 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,917 cases – in Cherkasy region, 4,907 cases - in Chernihiv region, 4,862 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 4,824 cases – in Donetsk region, 4,025 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 3,497 cases – in Poltava region, 1,591 cases – in Kherson region, 1,394 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,215 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

On October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic

730 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On Oc...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens
News
730 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On October 6 – Health Ministry 18:30
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 192 To 10,291, Number Of Deaths Up 7 To 209 On October 6 18:26
UIA Cancels All Flights To Yerevan Until November Due To Aggravation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Conflict 18:22
WizzAir To Resume Flights From 3 Cities, Ryanair From 4 Cities To Lviv During Winter Navigation 18:19
Treatment Per Coronavirus-Infected Person In Grave State Costs From UAH 45,000 – Stepanov 18:15
more news
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8 18:59
Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19 18:54
Synevo Invests EUR 300,000 In Opening Of COVID Center 18:50
Poroshenko’s Health Worsens 13:35
PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network 18:57
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 15.3% To 4,348 On October 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.7 Times To 90 11:47
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 355 To 25,091 On October 5, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 436 – Klitschko 11:54
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 60.6% To 25,126, Number Of ELISA Up 12.9 times To 19,851 On October 5 – Health Ministry 11:59
720 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On October 5 – Health Ministry 12:06
Finance Ministry Expecting Naftogaz To Sustain Loss Of UAH 21.7 Billion In 2021-2023 12:18
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 383 To 25,484 On October 6, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 442 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok