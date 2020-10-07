subscribe to newsletter
  • NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September
07 October 2020, Wednesday, 13:32 28
Economy 2020-10-07T22:30:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
NBU’s International Reserves Down 8.7% To USD 26.5 Billion In September

Даша Зубкова
In September, the international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decreased by 8.7% to USD 26.526 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of September 1, 2020, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to USD 29,048.700 million (in equivalent) according to preliminary data.

In September, they increased by 8.7%, primarily due to the favorable situation on the foreign exchange market.

According to the report, the overall volume of payments on servicing and redemption of the state and state-secured debt in foreign currency made USD 2,664.8 million.

In particular, USD 2,211.7 million was paid to redeem government domestic loan bonds; USD 417.4 million to fulfill obligations before the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and the rest of the funds were allocated to fulfill the other obligations of the state in foreign currency.

At the same time, the foreign currency earnings in favor of the Government made USD 445 million, including USD 111.9 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, international reserves increased by 22% and as of January 1, 2020, they amounted to USD 25.3 billion (in equivalent).

In late 2018, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 10.6% and as of January 1, 2019 amounted to USD 20.8 billion (in equivalent).

