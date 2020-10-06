subscribe to newsletter
  Court Refuses To Remove Arrest From Property Of Ex-MP Mykytas
Ukrainian news
Таня Герасимова
embezzlement, Maksym Mykytas, arrest of property

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to cancel the seizure of the property of the former member of the Verkhovna Rada Maksym Mykytas (People’s Will parliamentary group), suspected of embezzling UAH 82 million of state funds when exchanging apartments for the National Guard military.

A representative of the court has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

The court's decision was made on Tuesday.

The court considered the appeal of the defense of the spouse of Mykytas and rejected it.

Thus, the court refused to remove the arrest from a collection of paintings, a collection of books, and a collection of watches worth USD 2 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) served Maksym Mykytas with notification of suspicion of giving and receiving a bribe.

The High Anti-Corruption Court recently extended the arrest of Mykytas, who is suspected of embezzling UAH 82 million in state funds during exchange of apartments for members of the National Guard, and his bail of UAH 100 million until October 3, inclusive.

Finance Ministry Expecting Naftogaz To Sustain Loss Of UAH 21.7 Billion In 2021-2023
