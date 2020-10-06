Zelenskyy Withdraws Ukrposhta Director General Smelianskyi From Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has withdrawn Ihor Smelianskyi, Director General of the Ukrposhta Joint Stock Company, from the Supervisory Board of the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

This is stated in decree No. 424 of October 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 14, Smelianskyi wrote to Zelenskyy a letter of resignation from the supervisory board due to the signing of a new investment deal by Ukrposhta, which cannot be carried out with persons involved in the defense industry.

He has been the Director General of Ukrposhta since July 2016, and has worked in the Supervisory Board of Ukroboronprom since October 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed Aivaras Abromavicius as the Director General of Ukroboronprom and appointed Ihor Fomenko as the acting Director General.

