Egypt Exempts Tourists From Paying Visa Fees From November To May

Egypt has canceled the payment of visa fees by tourists from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021.

This is indicated in the statement of the Ukrainian Embassy in Egypt on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is also reported that the requirement for tourists to have a negative PCR test, made no earlier than 72 hours before arrival in Egypt, remains unchanged.

At that, it is noted that it is possible to take such a test upon arrival in a number of resort towns.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Egypt obliged all tourists arriving in the country from September 1 to take a test for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources