Zelenskyy Dismisses UkrOboronProm’s Strategy Abromavicius, Appoints Fomenko As Acting Director General

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Aivaras Abromavicius as the director general of the UkrOboronProm state-run enterprise and appointed Ihor Fomenko as the acting director general of the concern.

This follows from the respective presidential decrees 422 and 423 dated October 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The reasons for the Abromavicius’ dismissal were not mentioned in the decrees.

Earlier, Fomenko had occupied managerial positions at the Luhansk Bullet Factory; Kremenchuk-based AvtoKrAZ holding company (Poltava region), a producer of heavy trucks; Corum Group; and ICDI Group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, UkrOboronProm fulfilled the defense order for 98%.

