Finance Ministry Expecting Naftogaz To Sustain Loss Of UAH 21.7 Billion In 2021-2023

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine is expecting the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to sustain a loss of UAH 21.739 billion in 2021-2023.

This follows from a fiscal risks report of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in compliance with the base scenario, in 2020, Naftogaz will sustain a loss of UAH 4.285 billion; in 2021 – UAH 7.553 billion; in 2022 – UAH 5.467 billion; and in 2023 – UAH 4.434 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2020, a net loss of the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company was UAH 11.541 billion.

