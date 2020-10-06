720 Coronavirus-Infected People Hospitalized On October 5 – Health Ministry

On October 5, a total of 720 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, as at the morning of October 6, there were 17,585 coronavirus-infected people at the hospitals of Ukraine.

The overall number of newly-infected people of 4,348 included 199 children and 226 medical workers.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 15,040 children and 16,613 medical workers have fallen ill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, a total of 475 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized.

On October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 234,584 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,520 lethal cases; besides, 103,401 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,348 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,149 people recovered, 90 people died.

Therefore, on October 5, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,348 vs 2,149).

As at the morning of October 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 126,663, up 1.7% over October 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,091), Lviv region (21,494), and Kharkiv region (21,451).

