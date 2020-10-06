Number Of PCR-Tests Up 60.6% To 25,126, Number Of ELISA Up 12.9 times To 19,851 On October 5 – Health Ministry

On October 5, a total of 25,126 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 60.6% over October 4; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 12.9 times over October 4 to 19,851.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,423,031 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of October 5, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,665 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 301,761.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, a total of 15,646 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 19.4% over October 3; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) fell by 4.1 times over October 3 to 1,534.

On October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 234,584 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,520 lethal cases; besides, 103,401 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,348 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,149 people recovered, 90 people died.

Therefore, on October 5, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,348 vs 2,149).

As at the morning of October 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 126,663, up 1.7% over October 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,091), Lviv region (21,494), and Kharkiv region (21,451).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources