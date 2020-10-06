Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 355 To 25,091 On October 5, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 436 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 355 To 25,091 On October 5, Number Of Deaths Up 6 To 436

On October 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 355 over October 4 to 25,091, and the number of deaths rose by six to 436.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 190 women aged 18-89; nine girls aged 3-16; 146 men aged 18-84; and 10 boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 10 medical workers.

On October 5, a total of 36 persons were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest are being treated at home under the supervision of doctors.

A total of 282 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 8,545.

The largest number of cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 50, Solomiyanskyi district – 47, Dniprovskyi district – 44.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 286 over October 3 to 24,736, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 430.

On October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 234,584 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,520 lethal cases; besides, 103,401 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,348 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,149 people recovered, 90 people died.

Therefore, on October 5, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,348 vs 2,149).

As at the morning of October 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 126,663, up 1.7% over October 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,091), Lviv region (21,494), and Kharkiv region (21,451).

