Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 15.3% To 4,348 On October 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 2.7 Times To 90

On October 5, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,348 over October 4 to 234,584, and the number of deaths rose by 90 over October 4 to 4,520; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 15.3%, and the number of new lethal cases rose 2.7 times.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 6, there were 234,584 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,520 lethal cases; besides, 103,401 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,348 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,149 people recovered, 90 people died.

Therefore, on October 5, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,348 vs 2,149).

As at the morning of October 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 126,663, up 1.7% over October 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (25,091), Lviv region (21,494), and Kharkiv region (21,451).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 15,444 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 15,021; Ternopil region– 14,610 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,451, Rivne region – 13,374, Zakarpattia region – 10,317, Kyiv region – 10,099, Volyn region – 8,880, Dnipropetrovsk region– 7,372, Khmelnytskyi region – 7,263, Zhytomyr region– 7,070, and Vinnytsia region – 6,930 cases.

A total of 5,676 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,812 cases – in Chernihiv region, 4,746 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 4,687 cases - in Cherkasy region, 4,561 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,894 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 3,270 cases – in Poltava region, 1,544 cases – in Kherson region, 1,333 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,194 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

On October 3, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,140 over October 2 to 226,462, and the number of deaths rose by 44 over October 2 to 4,397; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 11.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 52.2%.

