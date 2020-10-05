Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom from October 7 to 8, during which he will meet with the authorities and sign a post-Brexit free trade agreement.

This was announced in a statement on the presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska will pay an official visit to the United Kingdom from October 7 to 8. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska will have an audience with their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton) during the visit," the statement said.

The head of state will hold talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"A Ukrainian-British agreement on political cooperation, free trade, and strategic partnership will be signed. A number of other bilateral documents on cooperation on defense and financial support for bilateral projects are planned for signing," the statement said.

Zelenskyy will also meet with Speaker of the British House of Commons Lindsay Harvey Hoyle and Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell.

Besides, the president will visit the London Stock Exchange and meet with British investors during the visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed former foreign minister Vadym Prystaiko as Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK in July.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources