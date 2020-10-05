PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network

PrivatBank has warned about a fake Privat24 page on the Instagram social network.

The press service of the bank said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PrivatBank warns against new fraud. A fake page of the Privat24 service with a prize drawing has appeared on the Instagram social network," the statement says.

PrivatBank urged users to be careful and not transfer money or personal data to fraudsters.

As the bank's press service emphasized, at the time of publication, the fake account had already been deleted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PrivatBank recently launched the first biometric POS terminals in Ukraine with FacePay24 technology, which allows you to pay for purchases with your face.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources