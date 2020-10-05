subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network
05 October 2020, Monday, 18:57 10
Economy 2020-10-05T18:58:31+03:00
Ukrainian news
PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network

PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network

Даша Зубкова
PrivatBank, Privat24, Instagram, fake page

PrivatBank has warned about a fake Privat24 page on the Instagram social network.

The press service of the bank said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PrivatBank warns against new fraud. A fake page of the Privat24 service with a prize drawing has appeared on the Instagram social network," the statement says.

PrivatBank urged users to be careful and not transfer money or personal data to fraudsters.

As the bank's press service emphasized, at the time of publication, the fake account had already been deleted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, PrivatBank recently launched the first biometric POS terminals in Ukraine with FacePay24 technology, which allows you to pay for purchases with your face.

Больше новостей о: PrivatBank Privat24 Instagram fake page

Epidemiological Zoning Of Regions Yielding Positive Results – President Office
Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19
News
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8 18:59
PrivatBank Warns About Fake Privat24 Page On Instagram Social Network 18:57
Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19 18:54
Synevo Invests EUR 300,000 In Opening Of COVID Center 18:50
Epidemiological Zoning Of Regions Yielding Positive Results – President Office 18:47
more news
Xinhua Headlines: Xiplomacy echoes call of the times at UN meetings 11:39
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In JFO Zone 4 Times On October 4, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported 13:39
Financiers Expecting Hryvnia Exchange Rate To Be 28.30-28.40 UAH/USD In October 13:17
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 165 To 9,917, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 201 On October 4 13:37
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number Of ELISA Down 4.1 times To 1,534 On October 4 – Health Ministry 13:21
more news
Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In JFO Zone 4 Times On October 4, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 165 To 9,917, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 201 On October 4 13:37
Financiers Expecting Hryvnia Exchange Rate To Be 28.30-28.40 UAH/USD In October 13:17
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number Of ELISA Down 4.1 times To 1,534 On October 4 – Health Ministry 13:21
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 8.8% To 3,771 On October 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 25% To 33 13:26
more news
Zelenskyy To Pay Official Visit To Britain From October 7 To 8
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok