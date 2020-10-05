Health Ministry Classifies 43 Countries In "Red Zone" For Spread Of COVID-19

As of October 2, the Ministry of Health classified 43 countries as countries of the "red zone" for the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection regarding 15 states that fell into the "red zone".

In particular, the countries of the "red zone" include the USA, Maldives and Bahamas, Iraq, Brazil, Montenegro, which are open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as Spain, France, Czech Republic, Israel, which are closed for Ukrainian tourists.

The countries of the "green zone" include the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Armenia, United Kingdom, Serbia, North Macedonia, Ireland, Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Belarus, Seychelles, Comoros, Kenya, Mexico, which are open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as Russia, Italy, Canada, Georgia, Poland, China, Germany, Cyprus and Tunisia, closed for Ukrainian tourists.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 population is 126.5.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed observers from foreign states and international organizations to enter Ukraine during the quarantine period for the local elections to be held on October 25.

