Synevo Invests EUR 300,000 In Opening Of COVID Center

The largest chain of laboratories in Ukraine Synevo has invested EUR 300,000 in the opening of a specialized COVID center to conduct a complex of research on COVID-19.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the COVID center includes a high-tech laboratory for performing tests for COVID-19 using PCR, as well as a specially equipped department for customer service and collection of material for research on COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 epidemic is gaining momentum, and the demand for mass testing of the population is growing every day. The laboratory for conducting PCR studies must meet a large number of requirements. Given this and the expected scale of testing, we have decided to open a specialized COVID center with a separate laboratory, which will specialize exclusively in PCR testing for COVID-19. The laboratory's capacity will make it possible to carry out testing for COVID-19 not in thousands, but in hundreds of thousands per month, which will significantly improve the testing situation in the country," commented the development director of Synevo Mykola Butenko.

According to Butenko, PCR testing for COVID-19 will be performed on reagents from BAG Diagnostics (Germany), while the test systems have undergone clinical trials and are EU accredited, similar reagents are used for testing the population by leading laboratories in Europe.

Also, from November, Synevo plans to launch testing on automatic equipment and reagents from Abbott (USA), which is considered one of the top manufacturers of equipment and reagents in the field of laboratory diagnostics in the world.

At the first stage of the COVID center, the laboratory's capacity is 30,000 PCR tests per month, and after the launch of work on the equipment of Abbott (USA), the laboratory's throughput will increase to 100,000 PCR tests per month.

"According to international standards, the laboratory of the COVID center is divided into several separate zones in which the sequential stages of PCR research are performed. This observance of the rules of zoning of the PCR laboratory minimizes the possibility of spreading virus particles in the laboratory and significantly reduces the risk of false test results," Butenko added.

According to the statement, the laboratory of the COVID center and other Synevo laboratories that perform testing for COVID-19 by the ELISA method are equipped with equipment from leading international manufacturers of medical equipment - Abbott, Bio-Rad, Euroimmun and others.

The PCR test will take about 24 hours, the cost of PCR tests is UAH 990.

The Synevo laboratory has passed the international certification ISO 15189 and is accredited to participate in the Dii vdoma program. Therefore, negative results of PCR studies for COVID-19 performed in the Synevo laboratory can be used as a permit for crossing the border, and also to end self-isolation.

“The customer service department of the COVID center will be open 24/7. An additional advantage of the center is the presence on the territory of a specially designated parking area, where, if necessary, biomaterial can be taken from patients directly in ambulances," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, Synevo began testing the population for immunity to coronavirus.

Synevo is part of the Swedish medical holding Medicover.

The company's chain includes more than 290 laboratory centers operating in 125 cities of Ukraine, as well as 7 laboratories in which more than 1,500 types of tests are performed.

