Epidemiological Zoning Of Regions Yielding Positive Results – President Office

The zoning of regions based on the level of epidemiological danger is yielding positive results.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced this in a statement on the presidential website after the latest conference call on preventing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which was chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of state was informed that the restrictive measures in the regions are yielding positive results. For example, the dynamics of coronavirus infection is falling in the cities classified as ‘red zones,’" the statement said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed the participants in the conference call that half of medical institutions have already received funds for payment of increased September salaries to doctors.

"Eighty percent of hospitals have already concluded agreements with the National Health Service for more than UAH 670 million, and the process of re-concluding agreements with other medical institutions is underway," the statement said.

The head of state was also informed about the progress of the efforts to extinguish the forest fires in Luhansk region during the conference call.

"Head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, Mykola Chechotkin noted that the situation involving the extinguishing of the fires had deteriorated because of unfavorable weather conditions, land mines, and the inability to use firefighting aircraft due to bad weather. However, he stressed that the fires have been prevented from destroying ammunition depots," the statement said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak delivered a report on the situation at the frontline. According to him, the parties to the conflict in the Donbass generally observed the ceasefire in the region for the 71st day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies decided at a meeting on October 1 to leave Kyiv’s classification as a Covid-19 coronavirus "yellow zone" and Ternopil’s classification as a "red zone" unchanged and reclassify Kaniv (Cherkasy region) as a "red zone."

