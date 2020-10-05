Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In JFO Zone 4 Times On October 4, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Men Reported

Militants Violate Ceasefire Regime In JFO Zone 4 Times On October 4, No Casualties Among Ukrainian Military Me

Militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone five times on October 4, no casualties among Ukrainian military men were reported.

Press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the enemy opened fire near the population centers of Avdiivka, Katerynivka, Vodiane, and Shumy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone five times, no casualties among Ukrainian military men were reported.

