Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 165 To 9,917, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 201 On October 4

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 165 To 9,917, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 201 On October

On October 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 165 over October 3 to 9,917, and the number of deaths increased by one to 201.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 10 people were hospitalized and the rest were placed in self-isolation.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,293 patients stayed at hospitals and 9,699 people underwent self-isolation.

On October 4, a total of 90 patients including two children were dispatched from hospitals.

A total of 5,991 coronavirus-infected people including 502 children have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

On October 4, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center received 116 reports on suspicion of being infected with the Covid-19, and the number since the start of the epidemic has made 13,515.

A total of 24,184 exposed people are undergoing medical supervision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 163 over October 2 to 9,591, and the number of deaths increased by seven to 193.

On October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 5, there were 230,233 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,430 lethal cases; besides, 101,252 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,771 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,145 people recovered, 33 people died.

Therefore, on October 4, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (3,771 vs 1,145).

As at the morning of October 5, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 124,554, up 2.1% over October 4.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (24,736), Lviv region (21,294), and Kharkiv region (20,964).

