Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Down 8.8% To 3,771 On October 4, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 25% To 33

On October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 5, there were 230,233 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,430 lethal cases; besides, 101,252 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,771 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,145 people recovered, 33 people died.

Therefore, on October 4, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (3,771 vs 1,145).

As at the morning of October 5, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 124,554, up 2.1% over October 4.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (24,736), Lviv region (21,294), and Kharkiv region (20,964).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 15,286 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 14,729; Ternopil region– 14,421 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 14,345, Rivne region – 13,248, Zakarpattia region – 10,219, Kyiv region – 9,918, Volyn region – 8,734, Dnipropetrovsk region– 7,134, Khmelnytskyi region – 6,968, Zhytomyr region– 6,934, and Vinnytsia region – 6,822 cases.

A total of 5,453 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,677 cases – in Chernihiv region, 4,630 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 4,550 cases - in Cherkasy region, 4,413 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,819 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,965 cases – in Poltava region, 1,496 cases – in Kherson region, 1,294 cases – in Luhansk region, and 1,184 cases – in Kirovohrad region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,140 over October 2 to 226,462, and the number of deaths rose by 44 over October 2 to 4,397; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 11.2%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 52.2%.

On October 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,661 over October 1 to 222,322, and the number of deaths rose by 92 over October 1 to 4,353; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 0.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 35.3%.

