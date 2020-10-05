Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number Of ELISA Down 4.1 times To 1,534 On October 4 – Health Ministry

Number Of PCR-Tests Down 19.4% To 15,646, Number Of ELISA Down 4.1 times To 1,534 On October 4 – Health Minist

On October 4, a total of 15,646 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 19.4% over October 3; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) fell by 4.1 times over October 3 to 1,534.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,397,905 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of October 4, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 3,604 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 297,096.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 3, a total of 19,402 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 22.1% over October 2; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 3.5 times over October 2 to 6,232.

On October 4, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,771 over October 3 to 230,233, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over October 3 to 4,430; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 8.8%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 25%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 5, there were 230,233 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,430 lethal cases; besides, 101,252 people had recovered.

During the day, 3,771 new cases of the disease were recorded, 1,145 people recovered, 33 people died.

Therefore, on October 4, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (3,771 vs 1,145).

As at the morning of October 5, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 124,554, up 2.1% over October 4.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (24,736), Lviv region (21,294), and Kharkiv region (20,964).

