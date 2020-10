Financiers Expecting Hryvnia Exchange Rate To Be 28.30-28.40 UAH/USD In October

Financial experts are expecting the hryvnia exchange rate to be 28.30-28.40 UAH/USD in October.

They said in a comment to Ukrainian News Agency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the start of the year, the hryvnia exchange rate has decreased by 19.50% from 23.74 UAH/USD to 28.37 UAH/USD.

