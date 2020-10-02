Moldova To Store Its Gas Reserves In Ukraine’s Underground Storage Facilities – GTS Operator Of Ukraine

subscribe to newsletter
02 October 2020
Таня Герасимова
Moldova, underground gas storage facilities, UGS, GTS Operator of Ukraine, Serhii Makohon

Moldova will store its gas reserves in Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities (UGS).

The director general of the state-owned Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTS Operator of Ukraine), Serhii Makohon, announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Moldova will store its gas reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities. The first deliveries have already begun. According to the Moldovagaz company, it plans to pump about 100 million cubic meters of gas during the period of October-November," wrote Makohon.

He added that active work on the issue of creating a gas reserve for Moldova in Ukraine began in the summer of 2019, when there was uncertainty about the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine.

"Such a reserve guarantees Moldova’s energy security and reduces its dependence on a single gas supplier," Makohon wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Gazprom gas company (Russia) recently ordered additional capacities for gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system.

The GTS Operator of Ukraine has a network is 33,080 kilometers of main gas pipelines with a throughput of 281 billion cubic meters per year of gas at the entry and 146 billion cubic meters at the exit.

The gas transmission system includes 57 compressor stations and 1,390 gas distribution stations.

