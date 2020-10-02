subscribe to newsletter
First Batch Of Flu Vaccines Arrives In Pharmacies - Public Health Center

The first batch of influenza vaccines has arrived in pharmacies.

The Public Health Center announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first batch (30,360 doses) of the GC Flu trivalent vaccine (South Korea) has passed laboratory tests and is now on sale," the statement said.

According to the statement, 45,000 doses of the Influvac trivalent vaccine (Netherlands) have already arrived in Ukraine, and they will go on sale after laboratory tests.

The Vaxigrip Tetra tetravalent vaccine (France) will go on sale in about two weeks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Public Health Center expects the 665,000 doses of influenza vaccines to be supplied to Ukraine.

In the previous influenza epidemic season, 500,000 doses of influenza vaccines were delivered to Ukraine, but only 238,079 people or 0.6% of the population were vaccinated.

In the 2019/2020 influenza epidemic season, the number of cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections reduced by 9.3% to 4.9 million compared with the 2018/2019 epidemiological season.

In total, 71 deaths were recorded during the season.

