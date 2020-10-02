Kobolev Falls Ill With Coronavirus

Chairman of the Board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company Andrii Kobolev has fallen ill with a coronavirus infection.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kobolev recalled that the management and employees of Naftogaz have been working primarily remotely since March.

According to Kobolev, during his self-isolation, the acting Director General of Ukrtransgaz, Serhii Pereloma, will act as the head of Naftogaz.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Servant of the People party, first deputy chairman of the faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, said that he had contracted the coronavirus.

On October 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,633 over September 30 to 217,661, and the number of deaths rose by 68 over September 30 to 4,261; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.3%.

Naftogaz of Ukraine is the leading company in Ukraine in terms of exploration and development of oil and gas deposits, drilling, transportation, and storage of crude oil and natural gas, and supply of natural gas to consumers.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources