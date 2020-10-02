subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 447 To 23,602 On October 1, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 401 – Klitschko
02 October 2020, Friday, 12:50
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 447 To 23,602 On October 1, Number Of Deaths Up 10 To 401 – Klitschko

Таня Герасимова
On October 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 447 over September 30 to 23,602, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 401.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 1, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 251 women aged 19-82; 10 girls aged from 1-17; 168 men aged 18-83; and 18 boys aged 1-17.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 28 medical workers.

On October 1, a total of 45 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized in Kyiv, and the rest are undergoing self-isolation.

A total of 312 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered on October 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 7,253.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 377 over September 29 to 23,155, and the number of deaths rose by 10 to 391.

On October 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,633 over September 30 to 217,661, and the number of deaths rose by 68 over September 30 to 4,261; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 2, there were 217,661 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,261 lethal cases; besides, 96,591 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,633 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,148 people recovered, 68 people died.

Therefore, on October 1, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,633 vs 2,148).

As at the morning of October 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 116,809, up 2.1% over October 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (23,602), Lviv region (20,826), and Kharkiv region (19,588).

