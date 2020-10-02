subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of PCR-Tests Down 2.1% To 29,527, Number Of ELISA Down 7.2% To 21,207 On October 1 – Health Ministry
02 October 2020, Friday, 12:45
Politics
Ukrainian news
Таня Герасимова
Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, coronavirus epidemic, PCR test, coronavirus in Ukraine

On October 1, a total of 29,527 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 2.1% over September 30; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 7.2% over September 30 to 21,207.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,337,942 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of October 1, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,856 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 284,500.

On September 30, a total of 30,167 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 9.4% over September 29; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 3.4% over September 28 to 22,855.

On October 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,633 over September 30 to 217,661, and the number of deaths rose by 68 over September 30 to 4,261; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 2, there were 217,661 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,261 lethal cases; besides, 96,591 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,633 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,148 people recovered, 68 people died.

Therefore, on October 1, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,633 vs 2,148).

As at the morning of October 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 116,809, up 2.1% over October 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (23,602), Lviv region (20,826), and Kharkiv region (19,588).

