Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.3% In September

In September 2020, the revenue target of the state budget was exceeded by 15.3% or UAH 10.1 billion.

This follows from the data provided by the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, the state budget revenue was UAH 76.083 billion at a target of UAH 65.986 billion.

Respectively, in September, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by UAH 10.1 billion.

In September, the revenue of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 61.103 billion at a target of UAH 52.752 billion, and the revenue of the special fund of the state budget was UAH 14.980 billion at a target of UAH 13.234 billion.

In September, the unified social tax amounted to UAH 24.746 billion, and in September 2019, it was UAH 22.161 billion.

In the first nine months of 2020, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled for 98.5%.

The revenue of the state budget in the first nine months of 2020 made UAH 764.778 billion at a target of UAH 776.581 billion.

Therefore, the deficit was UAH 11.803 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

