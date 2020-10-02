subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.3% In September
02 October 2020, Friday, 12:38 5
Economy 2020-10-02T12:43:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.3% In September

Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.3% In September

Таня Герасимова
Finance Ministry, state budget, Revenues, State Treasury Service, revenue target, expenses

In September 2020, the revenue target of the state budget was exceeded by 15.3% or UAH 10.1 billion.

This follows from the data provided by the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, the state budget revenue was UAH 76.083 billion at a target of UAH 65.986 billion.

Respectively, in September, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by UAH 10.1 billion.

In September, the revenue of the general fund of the state budget made UAH 61.103 billion at a target of UAH 52.752 billion, and the revenue of the special fund of the state budget was UAH 14.980 billion at a target of UAH 13.234 billion.

In September, the unified social tax amounted to UAH 24.746 billion, and in September 2019, it was UAH 22.161 billion.

In the first nine months of 2020, the state budget revenue target was fulfilled for 98.5%.

The revenue of the state budget in the first nine months of 2020 made UAH 764.778 billion at a target of UAH 776.581 billion.

Therefore, the deficit was UAH 11.803 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

Больше новостей о: Finance Ministry state budget Revenues State Treasury Service revenue target expenses

Naftogaz Group’s Loss UAH 11.5 Billion In H1
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 2...
State Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.2% In A...
Cabinet Proposes Rada Adopt 2021 State Budget With...
Belarusian Embassy At Meeting At Foreign Ministry Called On Ukraine To Non-Interference In Country's Internal Affairs
Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission Registers 23 Parties For City Council Election
News
Budget Revenue Target Exceeded By 15.3% In September 12:38
Ministry Of Defense Deciphers Black Boxes From An-26 Plane That Crashed In Kharkiv Region 12:33
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 13.9% To 4,633 On October 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.3% To 68 12:27
Over 95% COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan 08:45
Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To Ukraine, Believes Ukraine Will Stop Being Supplier Of ‘Exclusively Raw Materials’ To China 18:39
more news
Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 18:07
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case 18:09
Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To Ukraine, Believes Ukraine Will Stop Being Supplier Of ‘Exclusively Raw Materials’ To China 18:39
Cabinet Recommends To Move 3 Working Days In 2021 For Rational Use Of Working Hours And Celebrations 18:03
more news
Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To Ukraine, Believes Ukraine Will Stop Being Supplier Of ‘Exclusively Raw Materials’ To China 18:39
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 18:07
Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case 18:09
Ex-Prosecutor Lutsenko Fighting Against Cancer, Operated In Germany 13:13
more news
Number Of People Killed In Fire In Luhansk Region Up By 3 To 9
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok