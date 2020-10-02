Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 13.9% To 4,633 On October 1, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.3% To 68

On October 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,633 over September 30 to 217,661, and the number of deaths rose by 68 over September 30 to 4,261; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.3%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 2, there were 217,661 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,261 lethal cases; besides, 96,591 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,633 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,148 people recovered, 68 people died.

Therefore, on October 1, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,633 vs 2,148).

As at the morning of October 2, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 116,809, up 2.1% over October 1.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (23,602), Lviv region (20,826), and Kharkiv region (19,588).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 14,787 coronavirus infection cases, Odesa region – 14,069; Ternopil region– 13,996 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,968, Rivne region – 12,770, Zakarpattia region – 10,004, Kyiv region – 9,428, Volyn region – 8,325, Vinnytsia region – 6,452, Khmelnytskyi region – 6,432, Dnipropetrovsk region– 6,422, and Zhytomyr region – 6,265 cases.

A total of 4,677 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,409 cases – in Chernihiv region, 4,295 cases - in Cherkasy region, 4,284 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 3,650 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,369 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,512 cases – in Poltava region, 1,250 cases – in Kherson region, 1,141 cases – in Kirovohrad region, and 1,140 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,069 over September 29 to 213,028, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 29 to 4,193; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

On September 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,027 over September 28 to 208,959, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 28 to 4,129; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.3%.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources