Over 95% COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan

A total of 296,881 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered in Pakistan, making it a significant count as it makes 95.1 percent of the total infected persons.

The data updated by the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC) on September 30 morning, 747 people tested positive for Coronavirus across the Country in the last 24 hours while 5 people lost their lives to it, The Dispatch News Desk (DND) News Agency informed.

The NCOC said that 32,031 COVID-19 tests were conducted on September 20, and of them, 11,239 were conducted in Punjab, 10,881 in Sindh, 3,888 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,442 in Islamabad, 1,617 in Balochistan, 533 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 431 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

As of September 30, the total Active COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan are 8,903.

As per the NCOC, at present 687 Coronavirus patients are admitted in 735 hospitals with COVID facilities across the Country.

So far 136,795 Coronavirus Cases have been registered in Sindh, 99,378 in Punjab, 37,776 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,581 in Islamabad, 15,257 in Balochistan, 3,778 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,698 in AJK.

Likewise, 2,497 people have died of COVID-19 till date in Sindh, 2,234 in Punjab, 1,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 182 in Islamabad, 145 in Balochistan, 88 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 74 in AJK.

