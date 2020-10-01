subscribe to newsletter
01 October 2020, Thursday, 18:39 11
Politics 2020-10-01T22:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To Ukraine, Believes Ukraine Will Stop Being Supplier Of ‘Exclusively Raw Materials’ To China

Даша Зубкова
President, China, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, XI Jinping

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he would be glad to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to Ukraine and that he believes that Ukraine will leave the category of supplier of “exclusively raw materials” to China.

This was announced in a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Our trade turnover amounted to about USD 13 billion last year, and China is taking a leading position among Ukraine’s main export partners more and more confidently. I am convinced that the current indicators can be increased significantly. However, it is important not only to increase trade indicators, but also to diversify goods and increase the proportions of high-tech and highly processed products with high added value. Ukraine is working to move out of the category of ‘supplier of exclusively raw materials.’ We are sure that we will have something to offer, including to China," he told the Chinese news agency, Xinhua.

Zelenskyy believes that the priority areas of bilateral cooperation are credits, investment, and the agro-industrial, engineering, and transport industries.

In addition, according to him, Ukraine’s scientific and educational potential and its rich culture offer opportunities to increase the volume of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and enhance the bilateral humanitarian contacts and exchanges between them.

"I want to see progress in Ukrainian-Chinese relations. In my opinion, the time has come to give our dialogue new impetuses. For this, I think we must restore full-fledged political dialogue between our countries. It is necessary to restore the dynamics of bilateral contacts at the level of ministries and agencies and at the levels of heads of government, heads of parliament, and, of course, heads of state. I would be glad to welcome President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping to Ukraine. It would be a great honor for me to visit magical China," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine and China are currently working actively on organization of the next meeting of the intergovernmental cooperation commission, which is expected to assess the current state of bilateral cooperation and draft a new agenda.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, former Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Du Wei expressed confidence that Zelenskyy would pay an official visit to Beijing to meet with Xi Jinping during the Ukrainian leader’s presidency (until 2024, inclusive).

Zelenskyy Ready To Welcome Chinese President Xi To Ukraine, Believes Ukraine Will Stop Being Supplier Of 'Exclusively Raw Materials' To China
Number Of People Killed In Fire In Luhansk Region Up By 3 To 9
