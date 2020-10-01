Slovenia Allows Ukrainians To Enter Without Quarantine Upon Negative Coronavirus Test Presentation From October

Slovenia Allows Ukrainians To Enter Without Quarantine Upon Negative Coronavirus Test Presentation From Octobe

From October 1, citizens of Ukraine are allowed to enter Slovenia without the need to undergo a 10-day quarantine if there is a negative coronavirus test result made no later than 48 hours before crossing the border.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Slovenia has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The test must be done in the countries of the European Union, the Schengen Area, Slovenia or in institutions that the Institute of Microbiology and Immunology of Slovenia and the National Laboratory for Health of Slovenia have found to be reliable and which are listed by the National Laboratory.

The statement also contains a list of points for testing for coronavirus in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovenia has obliged Ukrainians arriving in the country to undergo quarantine since August 21.

