Number Of PCR-Tests Up 9.4% To 30,167, Number Of ELISA Down 3.4% To 22,855 On September 29 – Health Ministry

On September 29, a total of 30,167 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 9.4% over September 28; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 3.4% over September 28 to 22,855.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 2,308,415 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As at the morning of September 29, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine had received a total of 4,415 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number of such reports has made 279,644.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, a total of 27,572 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 14.1% over September 28; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 7.5% over September 28 to 23,657.

On September 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,069 over September 29 to 213,028, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 29 to 4,193; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 30, there were 213,028 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,193 lethal cases; besides, 94,443 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,069 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,083 people recovered, 64 people died.

Therefore, on September 30, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,069 vs 2,083).

As at the morning of October 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 114,392, up 1.7% over September 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (23,155), Lviv region (20,590), and Kharkiv region (19,128).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources