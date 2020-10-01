subscribe to newsletter
27.95 28.35
32.5 33.12
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Single Treasury Account Balance Down 2.1 Times To UAH 21.3 Billion In September
01 October 2020, Thursday, 13:36 5
Economy 2020-10-01T13:37:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 2.1 Times To UAH 21.3 Billion In September

Single Treasury Account Balance Down 2.1 Times To UAH 21.3 Billion In September

Даша Зубкова
Treasury, single treasury account balance, account balance

In September 2020, the single treasury account balance decreased 2.1 times from UAH 45.657 billion (as at September 1) to UAH 21.275 billion (as at October 1).

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minimum single treasury account in 2020 was UAH 10,517 billion (as at April 1) and the highest one was registered as at July 1 - UAH 75.701 billion.

In 2019, the balance increased from UAH 9.861 billion to UAH 17.547 billion.

The minimum single treasury account in 2019 was UAH 8,196 billion (as at March 1) and the highest one was registered as at September 1 - UAH 61.83 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the treasury single account is a system of budget accounts of bodies of the State Treasury Service, on which taxes, fees and other payments of the state budget are accrued and from which the State Treasury Service bodies make payments to business entities that have performed works or rendered services to budget funds administrators.

In 2018, the balance increased from UAH 5.099 billion to UAH 9.861 billion.

Больше новостей о: Treasury single treasury account balance account balance

Zelenskyy Dismisses First Deputy Head Of Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Fokin
Cabinet Recommends To Move 3 Working Days In 2021 For Rational Use Of Working Hours And Celebrations
News
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 2.1 Times To UAH 21.3 Billion In September 13:36
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 1% To 4,069 On September 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Remains 64 13:33
Dnipro Territorial Election Commission Registers 17 Dnipro City Mayor Candidates 13:31
International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn 18:11
Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case 18:09
more news
Cabinet Bans Foreigners From Entering Ukraine Without Insurance With Exception Of Permanently Residing In Ukraine, Refugees And Diplomats 17:04
Energy Ministry Denies Information About Increase Of Cost Of Electricity For Population From October 14:01
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
UIA To Open New Flight From Kyiv To Egyptian Resort From October 3 17:17
Health Ministry Negotiating Purchase Of Vaccine Against Coronavirus After Completion Of Trials With 8 Manufacturing Companies 17:14
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 11% To 4,027 On September 29, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 7.3% To 64 13:19
Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden 18:07
Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case 18:09
Ex-Prosecutor Lutsenko Fighting Against Cancer, Operated In Germany 13:13
Economy Ministry Forecasts Acceleration Of Inflation In Early 2021 13:21
more news
International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok