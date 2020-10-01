subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 1% To 4,069 On September 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Remains 64
01 October 2020, Thursday, 13:33 5
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Up 1% To 4,069 On September 30, Number Of New Lethal Cases Remains 64

Даша Зубкова
On September 30, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,069 over September 29 to 213,028, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 29 to 4,193; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 1%, and the number of new lethal cases did not change.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of September 30, there were 213,028 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 4,193 lethal cases; besides, 94,443 people had recovered.

During the day, 4,069 new cases of the disease were recorded, 2,083 people recovered, 64 people died.

Therefore, on September 30, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (4,069 vs 2,083).

As at the morning of October 1, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 114,392, up 1.7% over September 30.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (23,155), Lviv region (20,590), and Kharkiv region (19,128).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 14,605 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 13,837; Odesa region – 13,789 cases, Ternopil region – 13,767, Rivne region – 12,554, Zakarpattia region – 9,918, Kyiv region – 9,279, Volyn region – 8,194, Vinnytsia region – 6,308, Khmelnytskyi region – 6,188, Zhytomyr region – 6,088, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 6,088 cases.

A total of 4,435 cases have been recorded in Sumy region, 4,254 cases – in Chernihiv region, 4,165 cases - in Cherkasy region, 4,128 cases - in Zaporizhia region, 3,557 cases – in Donetsk region, 3,270 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 2,345 cases – in Poltava region, 1,168 cases – in Kherson region, 1,127 cases – in Kirovohrad region, and 1,091 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 4,027 over September 28 to 208,959, and the number of deaths rose by 64 over September 28 to 4,129; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 11%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.3%.

On September 28, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 3,627 over September 27 to 204,932, and the number of deaths rose by 69 over September 27 to 4,065; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 35.8%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 86.5%.

International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn
