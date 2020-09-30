subscribe to newsletter
30 September 2020, Wednesday, 18:11
International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn

Даша Зубкова
The head of the Council of the National Bank Bohdan Danylyshyn said that international reserves in September fell by USD 2.6 billion.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the head of the Council, the growth in demand for currency, traditional for the beginning of autumn, caused by an increase in economic activity, was smoothed out by the intervention of the National Bank, which amounted to USD 254 million for the period from September 14 to 28.

Danylyshyn also stressed that the overall balance of foreign exchange interventions by the NBU since the beginning of the year has been positive at almost USD 1 billion.

The head of the Council says that in the future the National Bank will continue to remain on the market, carrying out interventions both in the sale and purchase of foreign currency in accordance with the principle of flexible exchange rate formation, provided for by the Basic Principles of Monetary Policy.

"The volume of international reserves, which stood at USD 26.5 billion as of September 29, is sufficient to stabilize excessive fluctuations in the foreign exchange market," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, the National Bank's international reserves increased by 1% to USD 29.048 billion.

