Police Refuse To Question Ex-US Vice President Biden In Shokin Interference Case

The National Police has refused to send to the United States an international request to question former United States vice president Joe Biden in connection with the case involving interference in Shokin's work when he was Ukraine’s prosecutor general.

Shokin’s lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetskyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"They (the police) have refused to grant the petition and made the same claim that they saw no evidence of a crime or the need to grant the petition," the lawyer said.

He added that only two investigative measures – review of online information about Biden's statements about Shokin and the questioning of Shokin himself as a victim – have been performed since the investigation of the case began.

According to the lawyer, investigators concluded that the information that Shokin provided during his questioning did not correspond to reality.

Shokin's lawyer is hoping that the court will side with him and reverse the decision to close the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shokin intends to appeal against the police’s decision to close the criminal proceedings involving possible interference in his work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general by Biden.

Shokin asked the National Police to send to the United States an international request to question Biden in connection with the interference case

Shokin considers the closure of the case as “electoral justice.”

International Reserves Down 2.6% To USD 26.6 Billion In September - NBU Council Head Danylyshyn
