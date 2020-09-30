Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President Biden

Shokin To Appeal Against Closure Of Case Involving Possible Interference In His Work By Ex-U.S. Vice President

Former prosecutor general Viktor Shokin intends to appeal against the police’s decision to close the criminal proceedings involving possible interference in his work as Ukraine’s prosecutor general by former United States vice president Joe Biden.

Shokin’s lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetskyi announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The decision to close the case is illegal and, of course, we will appeal against it," the lawyer said.

According to him, the criminal proceedings were not investigated.

The lawyer said that Shokin informed investigators about sources willing to testify that Biden exerted pressure on him and interfered in his work.

“All the circumstances indicate that his dismissal was not voluntary and that it was the result of systemic pressure on the government,” the lawyer said.

He added that these circumstances were not investigated.

According to the lawyer, an appeal against the police’s decision to close the case will be filed with the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on Wednesday or October 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have closed the case involving possible interference in Shokin's work by Biden.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources